Round Rock breaks ground on fire station replacing older, southwest facility

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Round Rock made progress on a bond project approved years ago when it broke ground Monday on a new fire station.

The city will build a modern, 11,500-square foot facility on a lot on Sundance Parkway, which is in the La Frontera shopping center. The new building will replace Fire Station No. 3, located less than a mile away on Rawhide Drive.

Round Rock Fire Station No. 3 (Photo: Will DuPree)

“We picked that area because it’s strategic for deployment,” Fire Chief Robert Isbell said. “We can respond out of that location in multiple directions and have quick access to this entire district.”

The city estimates that the project will cost $4,791,500. Voters agreed to fund the relocation of Fire Station No. 3 during the 2013 bond election.

Isbell told KXAN that the current 28-year-old building has gotten too cramped for both the crew members and their equipment.

“It’s a busy district,” he said. “We barely have enough room in this old station for those crews to exist. They’re kind of on top of each other here.”

Isbell said moving the fire station to La Frontera will actually expand the coverage area in southwest Round Rock and improve response times.

“We take in a little more district because we’re so close to those major thoroughfares. It allows us to move farther faster,” he said.

“This station runs a lot of accidents on S.H. 45 and I-35,” he added, “and this gives them really quick access in both directions.”

Natalie Raczka manages Q & T Jewelry, which is located in the buildings across the street from the future fire station. She told KXAN that it makes her feel “safer” to know that the facility will be that much closer to her workplace.

“I think that’s a good thing because, if anything happens, they’re right there, and they can get to us quickly,” Raczka said. “We can even reach out for help quickly.”

Construction on the new Fire Station No. 3 is supposed to begin this fall, and the city predicts that it will wrap up in late 2020.