GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a rollover crash just south of Georgetown Sunday morning.

According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s office around 6:42 a.m., the crash happened at 4097 County Road 110 near Rockride Lane.

Units are on scene of a single vehicle rollover accident at 4097 CR 110. Both north and southbound lanes of traffic are shut down at this time. pic.twitter.com/64SxLdkFXA — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) December 15, 2019

North and southbound lanes of traffic are shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or if anyone is injured.