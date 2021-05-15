Road rage incident prompts lockdown at Round Rock store

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A road rage incident in which one person is accused of pulling out a gun on another driver prompted a lockdown in the La Frontera area of Round Rock Saturday afternoon.

A Round Rock police spokesman said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. after receiving reports of an alleged road rage incident.

The RRPD spokesman couldn’t say where the incident started, but said the two drivers involved in the incident were in a parking lot in the 100 block of Sundance Parkway. The area is in the northwest intersection of Interstate 35 and State Highway 45.

The Sam’s Club was put on lock down out of an abundance of caution but it has since reopened.

RRPD said one person was detained.

A DPS helicopter was also assisting but has since left the scene.

