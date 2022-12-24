WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Williamson County Commissioners Court announced the road currently known as Future County Road (CR 404 to FM 973) near the Samsung site in Taylor was officially named “Samsung Highway.”

Construction crews work on Segment 1 of Samsung Highway (Williamson County photo)

The roadway is set to connect Farm-to-Market 3349 to FM 973, and it will be constructed as a four-lane road to reduce curves on CR 404 and increase safety, according to Williamson County.

Construction for the road was set as a part of the Southwest Taylor Improvements list.

“The interim roadway will be completed in segments. Segment 1 will connect CR 404 to FM 973, and Segment 2 will connect FM 3349 to CR 404,” the county said.

The construction for Segment 1 began in the summer of 2022, and it is set to be completed in the fall of 2023. Williamson County said HNTB was the engineer for the project.

Segment 2’s construction is expected to begin in early 2023 and finished in fall 2024, according to the county. RPS will be the engineer for the project.

Other projects in the Southwest Taylor Improvements included updates to FM 973 at CR 404 and the CR 401 reconstruction and extension project.

Map of Southwest Taylor Improvements (Williamson County photo)

HNTB is the engineer for the updates to FM 973 at CR 404. Construction on the project is expected to begin in early 2023 and finish in the summer of 2023, according to Williamson County.

James Construction was contracted by the county for the CR 401 reconstruction and extension project. The county said construction began in May 2022, and it is expected to finish in the summer of 2023.