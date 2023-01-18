WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Liberty Hill, WCSO said.

WCSO said heavy police presence in Liberty Hill Wednesday shut down certain intersections shortly after 4 p.m., according to a tweet from WCSO.

The heavy police presence area is located at Ranch-to-Market 1869, WCSO said. Traffic on RM 1869 is closed between Highway 183 and Indian Ridge.

WCSO said there is no further danger to the public, but drivers are urged to find an alternate route until traffic flow can be restored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.