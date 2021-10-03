Road closure due to major water leak in Leander could last ‘all week or longer’

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — It could be a week or longer before the road where a water leak happened reopens, according to Leander Police.

A Tweet from police just before 1 p.m. Sunday said city crews were on their way to make repairs to the leak at the intersection of N West Dr. and W South St.

The area is south of Old 2243 West and East of S. Bagdad Road.

*** NOTICE ***



Due to a major water leak N West Dr. and W South St intersection will be closed. This closure could last all week or longer for road repairs and asphalt.

Please use available detours if you travel this area. pic.twitter.com/pfbDz4wcvL — Leander Police (@Leander_Police) October 3, 2021

Just before 2:30 p.m., an update from police said the intersection would be closed for repairs.

At last check, a city of Leander spokesman said the area of Old Town had no water, including at the nearby Leander Methodist Church and Leander Independent School District Administration building.

He added that the leak was in the process of being repaired and service should return soon.

Leander ISD has been notified, according to the city spokesperson, about expected road detours that could impact traffic Monday morning.

Drivers are encouraged to use those as well.

No boil water notice was expected to go into effect, at last report from the city.