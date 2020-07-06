Road closed after package discovered outside Round Rock police station

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department has shut down the road outside its police station after a suitcase was left outside the building.

The 2700 block of North Mays Street was closed off to the public after the package was discovered on Monday morning.

Police said that officers are working to determine the contents of the package.

The police station has not been evacuated, the police department said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when KXAN has more information.