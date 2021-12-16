Retired Texas superintendent to monitor Round Rock ISD board after 2019 report

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During a board meeting Thursday, Round Rock Independent School District is expected to announce the appointment of a Texas Education Agency-assigned monitor who will oversee the RRISD board after a complaint was filed for a 2019 incident.

According to a letter from the TEA, which was posted on the RRISD board website, Dr. David Faltys has been assigned to attend meetings and make recommendations to the board, report back to the TEA on the district’s status, among other duties.

Faltys is the former superintendent of Carroll ISD, roughly 30 miles from Dallas.

Faltys is being assigned to the district after the TEA says it received a complaint in early 2020 “alleging that a district trustee engaged in behavior detrimental and counter-productive to the welfare of the district and its students.”

According to RRISD board documents from previous discussions on the issue, the complaint stemmed from an October 2019 board meeting where the former board president, Chad Chadwell, did not recuse himself while discussions were being had about a grievance filed against Chadwell.

That complaint was investigated, and TEA says it put forward a corrective action plan as a result. That plan was agreed to by the district during a board meeting in September and includes the use of a monitor.

The monitor announcement is on Thursday’s regular board meeting agenda. That meeting is at 5:45 p.m. at Round Rock High School.