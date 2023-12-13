Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — An infamous pothole in Jarrell could be repaired in the near future, according to Williamson County.

On Tuesday, Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles said as part of the road bond election voters passed in November, the pothole off Sonterra Boulevard would be fixed.

“We’re in the process of getting our Requests For Quotes out to the engineers to make sure that we can design it properly,” Boles said.

The pothole, previously named “Lake Sonterra” by residents, has caused quite a stir.

“It is quite the feature in the road and so I’m glad that the voters approved the bonds, and it’s going to allow the county to go in and address what’s a dangerous situation,” Boles said.

According to the county’s page on the road projects, the estimated cost of the overall Sonterra Blvd. project is $1 million. The work, though, covers more than just the repairs for the pothole.

The county said the project was for the “design and possible reconstruction of the intersection of Sonterra Boulevard with I-35 NB frontage road in the City of Jarrell.”