WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, the Williamson County Commissioners Court said it approved a comprehensive plan for the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“The plan addressed critical needs that have been identified in communities, including an increase in homelessness, need for mental health and substance abuse services and domestic violence,” Williamson County said.

According to a release, the county said it would be partnering with Mobile Loaves & Fishes to build micro-homes in Community First! Village. The program provides affordable, permanent housing and a supportive community for men and women experiencing chronic homelessness, according to the county.

According to the commissioner’s court, allocated funds would also help allow the county to leverage funds and increase access to mental health, substance abuse detox and support services.

“These services are especially important now as the county, the State of Texas and the country suffer from a dramatic increase in drug overdose deaths, many of which are coming from our youth,” Commissioner Cynthia Long said.

The county said the remaining funding would go toward updating ventilators for all the county’s EMS vehicles, a domestic violence detective, a contracted water study to assess the aquifers that provide water for parts of the county and a pilot program to improve broadband access in underserved areas.