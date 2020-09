CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) β€” It appears the Cedar Park Police Department has all its ducks in a row.

The department tweeted out this adorable video of 16 ducks hastily walking in the parking lot and went right underneath a gate, presumably without proper clearance, but officials let it slide this time.

In fact, they called it “quacktastic.”

Cedar Park PD has 16 new recruits learning how to march in our back parking lot πŸ¦†πŸ¦†

Isn’t that Quacktastic! #DuckDuty #QuackTheCase pic.twitter.com/mFM5NLaaaS — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) September 17, 2020

Here’s hoping once the recruits get their feet wet they’ll be able to quack all the cases they’re assigned to.