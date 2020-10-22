Razor blades spotted on campaign signs supporting President Trump in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Razor blades attached to the bottom of campaign signs supporting President Donald Trump have been found in Williamson County.

A viewer shared photos that her boyfriend took Thursday after he saw razor blades on a campaign sign outside a home in a Round Rock neighborhood where he was working. She said his coworker spotted the same thing at another home in Leander.

The signs from the Williamson County Republican Party read “Veterans for Trump 2020,” and the pictures show two razor blades placed at the bottom of each yard sign. The viewer worried that those may pose a safety risk to children who live close to the houses. She said the signs with the razor blades are located at homes on Beckwood Trail in Round Rock and another unspecified location in Leander.

Viewers sent in photos of what appear to be razor blades placed on campaign signs in Williamson County.

It’s unclear why the razors were added to the campaign signs, but it may have something to do with preventing them from being stolen.

Nick Olivier, the public information specialist at the Round Rock Police Department, said officers have not gotten any reports about razor blades placed on campaign signs. However, the department did receive three reports within the past two weeks of stolen signs, including one for Trump and another for Joe Biden.

Patricia Gutierrez, the public information officer for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies took in five reports of stolen campaign signs between July and October, but nothing has been reported about razors. Gutierrez said a deputy is going Thursday afternoon to check out the report about the sign on Brentwood Trail in Round Rock.

The Leander Police Department has yet to respond to a request about any reported instances of razor blades spotted on campaign signs.