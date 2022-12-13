AUSTIN (KXAN) — A dead raccoon found outside a Cedar Park elementary school tested positive for rabies, Cedar Park police said in a tweet.

Cedar Park Animal Control found it Dec. 11 and sent it to the Texas Department of State Health Services, which tests for the disease. On Monday, the test showed the racoon was positive for rabies.

It said right now it doesn’t know of any humans or pets that touched it, and used the opportunity to warn people to not come in contact with any stray or wild animals, and make sure pets have up-to-date vaccinations.

Rabies is a virus that affects the central nervous system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and can be deadly if not treated soon after exposure.

“It is extremely important that if you believe you, your pets, or anyone you know has come into contact with one of these animals, whether it is dead or alive, that you contact Animal Control immediately,” Cedar Park Police wrote.

People can contact the Cedar Park Animal Control Unit at (512) 260-4622.

In October, KXAN reported about a bat found in Cedar Park that tested positive for rabies.