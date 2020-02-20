Traffic stop turns into pursuit and foot chase in Round Rock neighborhood

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A pursuit and foot chase brought a heightened police presence to a Round Rock neighborhood Thursday.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are helping Hutto Police in the Ryan’s Crossing area.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman said law enforcement officers tried to stop a suspicious vehicle at an ATM when the suspects fled.

The vehicle turned out to be stolen from Austin.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office K9 unit are helping to search for two more suspects, while one is in custody.

A tweet from the sheriff’s office asked residents to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.