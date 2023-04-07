Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for April 7, 2023.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Need a puppy? The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter has you covered.

The shelter is offering free dog adoptions April 7 and 8 because it has had a “more than normal amount” of puppies brought into the shelter in the last few days, WCRAS said in a release.

Interested adopters can preview all adoptable dogs online before heading to the shelter. The shelter has a program called the Best Match System that can help pair dogs to the best home and lifestyle for them.

Adoptions are free and include spay/neuter surgery, all age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip the shelter registers with owners’ contact information and a voucher for a free wellness exam at a participating veterinary clinic.

The free adoption special is happening Friday and Saturday April 7 and 8 only.

Those not ready to commit can foster. People must be 18 years or older and have a valid ID. All members of the household need to agree to the foster.

The shelter will be closed Sunday, April 9, for Easter, and will reopen with normal business hours April 10.