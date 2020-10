ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl who was last seen in Round Rock.

Hailey Martin, 15, was last seen in the Brushy Creek Road and Brushy Bend Drive area.

She is described as having long brown hair and was wearing a green hoodie. She was carrying a Victorian doll, a black backpack and a blue suitcase when she disappeared, WCSO said.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she may be should call 9-1-1.