Power outage at Jarrell Middle School stretches into class time Monday

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — A power outage expected to end before classes began Monday did not, Jarrell Independent School District officials said via Twitter.

The school’s district account said the power at Jarrell Middle School was supposed to be restored by 7:30 a.m. after an outage overnight, and that the school would operate on a normal schedule and have in-person learning.

At 9 a.m., the district tweeted again and said the power was still out. Officials said they were “in communication with the power company to restore service as quickly as possible,” and district administrators were at the school.

A third tweet from the district said, “We are so proud of how our teachers and staff are adjusting to these circumstances.”

Phone and internet services are out across the district, as well.

