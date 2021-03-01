Power outage at Jarrell Middle School stretches into class time Monday

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — A power outage expected to end before classes began Monday did not, Jarrell Independent School District officials said via Twitter.

The school’s district account said the power at Jarrell Middle School was supposed to be restored by 7:30 a.m. after an outage overnight, and that the school would operate on a normal schedule and have in-person learning.

Earlier this morning, Jarrell ISD administration was made aware the power is currently out at @jarrell_ms . Officials shared that power is expected to be restored by 7:30 a.m. Jarrell Middle School will be open for in-person learning and operate on a normal schedule. — Jarrell ISD (@Jarrell_ISD) March 1, 2021

At 9 a.m., the district tweeted again and said the power was still out. Officials said they were “in communication with the power company to restore service as quickly as possible,” and district administrators were at the school.

Power is still out at Jarrell Middle School. Officials are in communication with the power company to restore service as quickly as possible. District administrators are at Jarrell Middle School to provide additional resources. Staff have a plan in place to support students. — Jarrell ISD (@Jarrell_ISD) March 1, 2021

A third tweet from the district said, “We are so proud of how our teachers and staff are adjusting to these circumstances.”

Phone and internet services are out across the district, as well.