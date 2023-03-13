Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 13, 2023.

(Austin Business Journal) — One of the largest potential economic development deals in Central Texas remains in limbo.

Applied Materials Inc., a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain, has given up its option to buy hundreds of acres along U.S. Route 79 in Hutto.

Bob Farley, the city’s economic development director, told Austin Business Journal on March 8 that discussions with the company — codenamed “Project Acropolis” in economic development discussions — are ongoing. However, the city is no longer earmarking the land in the desirable stretch of Williamson County for the Silicon Valley-based behemoth.

