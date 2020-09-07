Positive COVID-19 case pops up as Leander ISD prepares for in-person learning

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Parents at Akin Elementary in Leander were notified on Friday of a COVID-19 positive case on campus.

Some families who chose in-person learning for their students will begin returning to school, starting Tuesday. That includes preschool, kindergarten, first, sixth and ninth grades.

Special education students, children of staff members and students without access to internet at home are also allowed back to campus on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the school district says the positive case will not delay campus reopening.

Akin Elementary’s principal sent the following letter to parents:

Dear Akin Elementary Community, We have been notified that someone on our campus has tested positive for COVID-19. We have made contact with each employee that may have been in close contact with this individual to provide them guidance on next steps, including quarantine, if necessary. Close contact is defined as an individual who has: a) been exposed to infectious secretions (e.g., being coughed on); and/or b) been within 6 feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes. Please note – additional factors like case/contact masking (i.e., both the infectious individual and the potential close contact have been consistently and properly masked), ventilation, presence of dividers, and case symptomatology may affect this determination. We are providing this notice to maintain open communication; however, due to privacy laws, the campus will not be able to provide specific details. There is no action needed on your part based on this notification. Please know that we continue to monitor closely and follow our safety protocols to keep our students and staff safe during this time. Rebecca Webster, Akin Elementary Principal

“It absolutely reinforces that decision,” says Drew Corbitt, a parent of two Leander ISD students who will be sticking to virtual learning.

Corbitt says having a positive case on campus before students have been allowed to return illustrates the risks of resuming in-person learning.

“It’s not just about our kids. It’s entirely possible that if we send our kids to school and they somehow got infected, that they could pass that on to someone else,” he says.

In an update to their protocol on Wednesday, the district writes: “Per local health department guidance, there is a possibility that an entire classroom and staff will be excluded due to exposure of a COVID-19 positive student or staff member.”

“Based on the circumstance, one student who tests positive may lead to an entire class being asked to quarantine,” Leander ISD spokesperson Corey Ryan told KXAN via text. “Teachers and students in quarantine will have the option to learn and work virtual.”

Other parents are advocating the school district go even further with reopening by allowing everyone who wants to come back, rather than the phased-in approach.

More than 300 parents signed a petition about a week ago calling for the school district to fully reopen.

Austin ISD, Hays CISD and San Marcos CISD begin virtual learning on Tuesday.

Hays CISD is allowing students with two working parents to complete virtual learning on campus. A spokesperson estimates about 10% of students will be on various campuses.