Police searching for suspect after shooting at a bar in Taylor Texas

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Williamson County are on the hunt for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous after an overnight shooting at a bar in Taylor Sunday morning.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a heavyset man, wearing a black shirt with blue jeans. He was last seen in a white Dodge pickup truck with no front license plate.

There’s no word yet on whether there are any victims involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts are asked to call the Taylor Police Department or the Williamson County Sheriff’s office.