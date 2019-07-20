Police say Round Rock woman went to former classmate’s house to fight, hit girl’s mother with car

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who is accused of showing up to a former classmate’s house to fight her. Police also say as she left, the suspect hit the classmate’s mother with her car.

On March 15, Round Rock resident Achaia Marie Dukes, 18, showed up with several friends at the house of a girl she had gone to school with briefly, with the intention of fighting the girl, according to the affidavit filed in court.

The girl’s mother told police at the end of the incident, Dukes and her friends got into a Ford Mustang to leave. The mother told police she was standing in the road and heard Dukes “rev” the engine and drive toward her at “quick speed.”

The woman said she stepped back into the driveway to avoid being hit but then Dukes turned the car toward her, hitting her with the front of her car. The victim told police she had pain in her left foot, left hand, left thigh and soreness all over her body.

When asked to rate her pain level on a scale of one to 10, the victim said “12.”

The victim identified Dukes in a lineup and when questioned, Dukes admitted to police she’d been driving and that she then drove away “super-fast.”

Duke is charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond is set at $15,000.