ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Police shared the names of the five officers who are currently on administrative leave after firing their guns during a deadly weekend shootout in Round Rock.

Police said the involved officers are:

Sgt. Kasheala May (11 years with Round Rock Police Department).

Sgt. Brian Quick (21 years).

Det. Andrew Rivera (9 years).

Officer Dillon Rizzo (4 years).

Officer Marcus Vasquez (3 years).

A spokesperson told KXAN Round Rock has approximately 180 officers.

The shooting in question happened Saturday afternoon. Police said Henry Tolentino, a 31-year-old Round Rock resident, fired at officers “numerous” times near a wooded area at Old Settlers Boulevard and Bent Tree Drive.

The situation started after a 911 caller reported that they had been shot multiple times by a man outside of their home. Another caller said they saw a man in a trench coat carrying an AK-style rifle run across Old Settlers Blvd., police said.

The victim has been released from hospital after treatment for non-life threatening injuries, police said Monday.

When officers arrived, police said the man began shooting as he moved into the woods, and officers fired back. Chief Allen Banks told reporters Saturday that the man later shot at an armored-police vehicle, and officers again returned fire.

Police said the man was found dead in the wooded area. Banks said it’s unclear if officers shot the man or if the man took his own life.

The gunfire did not hurt any of the officers, police said. One officer was taken to the hospital with a medical issue. Police said Monday the officer has been released from the hospital.

Police said an investigation into the shooting includes the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers.