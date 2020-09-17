LIVE: Police investigating suspicious package in Cedar Park a block from police station

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in Cedar Park say they are responding to a suspicious package Thursday at 715 Discovery Blvd.

The address comes back to a strip mall near the intersection of North Bell and East Whitestone boulevards. It’s also about a block away from the Cedar Park police station.

Cedar Park police are asking everyone to stay away from the area until further notice.

We have a photographer on the way to the scene and will update the story with more information as it becomes available.

