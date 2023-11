HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A crash between a semi tractor-trailer and a train in Hutto left no injuries on Monday, the Hutto Police Department confirmed to KXAN.

At approximately 1:50 p.m., police responded to Highway 79 and County Road 132 for a report of the crash.

Crews responded to a crash involved a semi tractor-trailer and a train in Hutto on Monday | Jordan Belt/KXAN News

Crews responded to a crash involved a semi tractor-trailer and a train in Hutto on Monday | Courtesy Hutto Police Department

Crews responded to a crash involved a semi tractor-trailer and a train in Hutto on Monday | Courtesy Hutto Police Department

Crews responded to a crash involved a semi tractor-trailer and a train in Hutto on Monday | Courtesy Hutto Police Department

Crews were still on the scene at the time this was published. Hutto PD said it is still investigating the crash, which will impact traffic.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area or seek an alternate route.