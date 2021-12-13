Police investigating after 2 Hutto ISD students involved in ‘tragic incident’

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — The Hutto Independent School District said it’s offering additional counseling support to students after two of its high school students were involved in a “tragic incident” that left one of them seriously hurt.

In a letter to the district community, Hutto ISD said the incident took place over the weekend but did not release more details, because the Hutto Police Department is still investigating.

“This is difficult news for all of us, especially for those students and staff members close to those involved,” the letter read. “Please know that you are not alone, and that we are here to support you.”

Additional counselors were available on the Hutto High School campus Monday and will be there for the rest of the week, the district said.

A spokesperson with the City of Hutto told KXAN Hutto PD is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday involving two teenage girls. The shooting took place within city limits but not on school campus, according to the spokesperson.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday.