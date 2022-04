CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department is looking for a missing man with dementia Monday.

CPPD tweeted at 1:12 p.m. to say James Larkin left his home Monday morning and, “his family hasn’t been able to get in touch with him since.”

The tweet said Larkin “may be confused or disoriented” due to his dementia. Police ask that if you see him, or know where he might be, to call 911.