POLICE: Domestic disturbance call ends with chase and crash at Liberty Hill High School, man in custody

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday afternoon, a police chase ended with a car crash on the campus of Liberty Hill High School.

Liberty Hill Police Department says that between noon and 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the area of State Highway 29 between U.S. 183 and County Road 200.

Police say there was some sort of assault that happened in the silver Ford Taurus, but that the victim was removed from the vehicle somewhere on SH 29.

At this time, police say the suspect, Pflugerville resident Joshua Showels, 28, drove off, sparking a police pursuit that ended when Showels allegedly crashed into the fence line, grazed a tree, and came to rest in a retention pond on the Liberty Hill police.

Then police say Showels ran away while the vehicle caught fire. As Liberty Hill Fire Department worked to put out the fire, LHPD, Liberty Hill ISD Police Department and Williamson County’s Sheriff’s Office all worked together to set up a perimeter.

According to Liberty Hill Independent School District, the incident resulted in a lockout, which was lifted at 1:16 p.m.

Police say the victim was injured but it’s not yet known the extent.

The school reports that all students and staff are safe and that the schedule would return to normal for the rest of the day.

Once arrested, Showels will likely be charged with domestic assault and felony evading arrest, according to LHPD. Police say narcotics were possibly involved. Liberty Hill police say the investigation is ongoing.