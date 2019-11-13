Woman injured by razor blade stuck under Cedar Park Walmart shopping cart handle

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park Police are investigating after a woman cut her hand on a razor blade that was stuck under a Walmart shopping cart handle on Wednesday.

A Cedar Park Police spokeswoman said investigators are working to determine if it was intentional or possibly an accident.

Police were called to help the Cedar Park Fire Department at the Walmart at 201 Walton Way around 11 a.m. The store is right off Whitestone Lane near Highway 183.

When firefighters arrived, they found a single razor blade stuck underneath the plastic part of the shopping cart handle. The woman using the cart cut her hand and was taken to an area hospital.

The department is working with Walmart to inspect the rest of their carts for any potential issues.

A release from Cedar Park Police said they want to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings and to be extra vigilant. If anyone comes across something suspicious, they are encouraged to call police.