Police arrest men connected with several Texas bank robberies; one suspect still at-large

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Two men that allegedly robbed a Cedar Park bank in January have been arrested, according to Cedar Park police.

Eric Ellison Haywood, 40, and Henry Joseph Smith, 23, were taken into custody on Jan. 30 as part of a larger group believed to be connected with several robbery crimes in the state including four in Houston and the case in Cedar Park, police say.

FBI Houston and FBI Austin Violent Crimes Task Forces worked together to arrest six people connected to the robberies, police say.

Police say Haywood and Smith walked into the Woodforest National Bank inside a Walmart at 201 Walton Way in Cedar Park on Jan. 19 around 2:30 p.m. The men told employees to get on the ground and then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Video surveillance also shows a third, unidentified suspect in the Walmart moments prior to the robbery. Police believe this suspect goes by the alias “Phillyon.”

The suspect is described by police as a black man in his late 20s or early 30s, with a thin build, messy beard and small dreadlocks.

Surveillance photos of man believed to be Phillyon. (Cedar Park Police Department)

If you have any information regarding the suspect and/or his whereabouts, please contact Detective Michele Langham at 512-260-4802.

Haywood and Smith are charged federally in the Southern District of Texas for 18 USC 2113 (a) Bank Robbery.