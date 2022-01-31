Plans unveiled for $2B Pearson Ranch mixed-use hub near Apple campus

Construction has started on the 41-acre first phase, which includes approximately 600,000 square feet of office space, three upscale apartment communities and some lifestyle retail. (Courtesy Inspire Development via ABJ)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — An Austin-based developer has broken ground on a $2 billion-plus mixed-use project on 156 acres off the State Highway 45 toll road in Williamson County.

Backers imagine it as an entertainment and work hub anchoring a burgeoning technology corridor north of the capital city. Plans include a 48-acre corporate headquarters, although no tenants have been announced.

Inspire Real Estate Development LLC, along with Williamson County and City of Austin officials, on Jan. 28 held a private groundbreaking for the Pearson Ranch development, northeast of West Parmer Lane and SH 45. Parts of the property are located in Austin’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.

