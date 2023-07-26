This week, the Williamson County Commissioner’s Court approved an Austin architecture firm to design a trail that runs across the county.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Commissioner’s Court approved hiring an architecture group to design and engineer a trail that will connect multiple cities across the county.

At the commissioner court’s meeting Tuesday morning, leaders approved Halff Associates to design the project.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the Southwest Regional Trail will connect to the Brushy Creek Regional Trail. The project would essentially connect communities from Georgetown all the way to Hutto with a walking and biking path.

The cost of the project is $493,630, part of which could potentially be paid for with a bond election later this year, said Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey.