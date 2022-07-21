TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A buyer searching for a historic house with a wraparound porch, imported Italian tilework and a swimming pool can find exactly that on the market right now in eastern Williamson County.

Realtor Brooke Mozersky with Compass Realty currently has a four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home listed in Taylor for $1.1 million. It’s located at 1720 W. Lake Drive on a corner lot that stretches more than 49,000 square feet. The original owners built the home in 1903, and now it belongs to the realtor’s brother-in-law, Austin-based designer Joel Mozersky.

“The type of buyer that we really see living in this house is someone that just understands what it’s like to live in a home that’s over 100 years old, and that appreciates the character and history of a home such as this one,” Mozersky said. “The original detail and craftsmanship, you just don’t see something like this in everyday Austin.”

According to the listing’s website, the two-story, 4,296-square foot home features the original tin ceiling, four fireplaces, pine flooring and a renovated kitchen, complete with a butler’s pantry. It also has a detached garage on the property with a carriage house that Mozersky said could be used as a potential apartment.

“I really think anyone that loves Pemberton [Heights] or old Austin and they’re looking for that style of home, but they can’t possibly afford the multi-millions it costs to live in that part of town — Taylor’s only 30 minutes away from Austin,” Mozersky said, “so you can really have that style of home and have a short commute into work every day.”

She said it’s hard to compare this house to others in the area, which factored into the high listing price.

“There’s nothing like this on land over an acre, of this stature, of this square footage and these details,” Mozersky said. “It really had to come down to what we felt the value was, what they put into it and the historical value placed on the home.”

Housing prices rising in Williamson County

With Samsung Electronics Co. planning to build its new $17 billion plant in Taylor, real estate experts are watching how that will impact housing growth and pricing in a community that historically trailed some of the other cities nearby.

There’s no current housing data available related specifically to Taylor. However, according to the June 2022 housing market report, the Austin Board of Realtors found the median home price in Williamson County climbed to $510,000, which is 14% higher than the same time last year.

Mozersky said she foresees this Samsung project bringing big changes and growth to Taylor, which she hopes will make her million-dollar listing there more enticing to a potential buyer. After two weeks on the market, she said she’s already booked several showings of the property.

“I really do see and project that [Taylor] will be like Georgetown and like any other wonderful small town outside of Austin very soon,” she said.