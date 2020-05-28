Hail nearly the size of baseballs pummels Georgetown

GEORGETOWN (KXAN) — People in Georgetown will wake up Thursday morning and once daylight comes begin to assess the damage from what will likely be one of the most costly hail storms in city history.

Hail from egg-sized to the size of tennis balls battered the city, especially the northwestern portions near Sun City and Serenada. Officially, that’s hail 2.5 inches in diameter, and based on our pictures, some of the hail stones could have reached 2.75 inches, which would be baseball-sized.

KXAN meteorologists say this storm system was a lone severe thunderstorm that erupted late Tuesday night, grew in intensity, unleashed its massive hail stones over Williamson County and then weakened and disappeared over northern Bastrop County.

Viewers reported damage to their homes, trees, cars and windows.

And they sent us a bunch of their photos showing the impressive size of the hail stones. Here is a gallery of those viewer pictures from the early morning hours of May 28: