Phase 2 of ACC Round Rock campus opens

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Community College's second stage of expansion at its Round Rock campus is officially ready for students.

ACC is hosting a grand opening of the space at 4400 College Park Dr. Wednesday at 10 a.m. The space increased by 45,000 square feet and houses ACC's third ACCelerator learning environment, where students can log in to 200 computer stations to learn individually or work in a classroom or lab. There's also a gathering space for students to hang out and study.

With the expansion, 1,000 more students are able to attend ACC's Round Rock campus. Currently, 5,000 are enrolled.

A 2014 voter-approved general obligation bond funded the expansion and also paid for renovations to existing facilities that created specialized labs for students to apply their knowledge of nursing, sonography and surgical technology. The project cost about $33 million, according to an announcement at the groundbreaking last year.

Earlier this year, ACC opened the San Gabriel campus in Leander, which also has an ACCelerator lab. Around that same time in May, it closed its Pinnacle Campus in Austin because it needed repairs.