Pflugerville’s ‘Historic Colored Addition’ to see big changes with approval of city funds

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Pflugerville recently gave the green light to move forward on improvements to bring a historic subdivision up to standard. ​

Nearly $230,000 will be used for improvements to streets, utilities and drainage.​

The plan includes four streets many people refer to as the “Historic Colored District.”

The 17-acres hold a lot of history.

For decades, the Pflugerville community has fought to preserve two family names; the Russels and the Caldwells.

“Some of the family members still currently live in this area, as well,” said Sheldon Lamey with Black Pflugerville.

The Russel’s and Caldwell’s heritage dates back to more than a century.

In 1910, a Pflugerville farmer set aside what’s essentially two blocks of land for African-American cotton workers to buy property.

The ‘Historic Colored Addition’ is the only place they were allowed to have property. The lots were sold for $50 then — the equivalent to nearly $1,300 in 2020.

“Over the course of time, there was a discussion about whether the name should be changed, and it was very important to preserve the history,” said Daniel Berra, Pflugerville’s Assistant Library Director.

Daniel Berra has helped create a digital library to preserve the history of the Historic Colored Addition, while a group called “Black Pflugerville” is focused on preserving the historic cemetery.

“We’d like to put some benches in here where people can enjoy the scenery,” said Lamey.

The city, meanwhile, is revamping the streets — and it’s welcome news to neighbors.

“People know that this is the colored addition, but maybe they can put a sign saying this spot right here is dedicated to the colored addition,” said Lamey.