Pflugerville trash pickup rates could go up almost 20%, city says

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville neighbors could soon pay more to get their trash picked up.

Tuesday, Pflugerville City Council will host a public hearing and potentially vote on the proposed trash rate hike.

The proposed increase is $3.04 per month.

For in-city neighbors, the monthly trash pickup rates would go from $15.90 to $18.94, and for out-of-town neighbors, the monthly rates would go from $17.90 to $20.94.

The rate increase also includes new fees for additional trash and recycle carts.

City officials said this is the first proposed hike in four years and added they had only increased the rate by $0.30 in the last decade.

“The staff supports the recommendation for the rate increase,” Terri Toledo, the city’s communication director said. “This is an opportunity to bring our rates in line with other Central Texas cities that provide similar services.”

Trash Monthly Fees Across Central Texas

Pflugerville’s proposed new monthly rates remain cheaper when compared to other cities.

Cedar Park – $20.23

Round Rock – $20.97

San Marcos – $29.09

Austin – $48.20

Austin charges almost $50 for a 96-gallon bin but it’s significantly cheaper if you get a smaller trash bin. That’s to encourage recycling.

If approved, the price hike would start March 1.

Pflugerville’s City Council Public Hearing will take place Tuesday evening at City Hall starting at 7 p.m.