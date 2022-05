PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since May 17.

Flyer courtesy of Pflugerville Police Department

PPD said Yaslin De La O-Romero left her home in Pflugerville between 10-10:30 p.m. and was last seen wearing a maroon sweater. PPD said she’s approximately five feet tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about where she might be, call PPD at 512-990-6731 or email tips to cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.