Pflugerville nonprofit raises $25K for charity with yard signs, now they’re being taken down

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Pflugerville nonprofit organization is at its wits’ end after its only source of advertising is being removed by Pflugerville’s code compliance department.

Tuesday, the nonprofit organization ‘Pflugerville Circle of Giving‘ spoke during the public comment period in regards to the city’s current code compliance laws.

“We have been using corrugated lawn signs to advertise our bingo, which we do during the first six months of the year — the first Friday,” said Kelley Weitkemper, a chair member. “We have been doing this since 1997 without any kind of problem.”

Kelley Weitkemper says ‘Circle of Giving’ operates Pflugerville’s charity bingo ring, which donates all of its proceeds to the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Texas. In May 2019, the group noticed the signs begin to disappear from their yards.

“Just for your knowledge, in 2019, we gave a $25,000 check to the Ronald McDonald House on behalf of the city of Pflugerville through our group,” said Weitkemper. “We feel that the yard signs, being our only source of advertising since 1997, is a pretty big hit for the group.”

Weitkemper added during Tuesday’s council meeting, the yard signs cost about $200. The signs are put outside of the members homes for one week of the year.

“We were hoping that we could get some guidance from the city council this evening in regards to how we can continue to put our signs out and remain in ordinance, and not have our signs picked up,” said Weitkemper.

One of the organization’s members also added that ‘Circle of Giving’ previously raised $600,000 to help build the Dell’s Children Foundation.

“When they didn’t need us anymore. We started giving to the Ronald McDonald House. We give every dime we make to them,” said a Circle of Giving member.

Pflugerville’s City Council members do not take any action during the public comment period. Council members did, however, refer the group to city engineering to offer some advice.

