Person dies after two trucks crash on I-35 near Jarrell, southbound lanes closed

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — One person died following a crash Tuesday involving two commercial trucks on Interstate 35 between Jarrell and Georgetown, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Southbound lanes on I-35 are closed, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said via Twitter. The crash happened near mile marker 270 and involves at least one 18-wheeler. Traffic is being detoured at the southbound exit to Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Texas DPS said they were told about the crash around 5:40 a.m.

