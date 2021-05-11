Person dies after two trucks crash on I-35 near Jarrell, southbound lanes closed

Williamson County

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — One person died following a crash Tuesday involving two commercial trucks on Interstate 35 between Jarrell and Georgetown, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Southbound lanes on I-35 are closed, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said via Twitter. The crash happened near mile marker 270 and involves at least one 18-wheeler. Traffic is being detoured at the southbound exit to Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Texas DPS said they were told about the crash around 5:40 a.m.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

