Permanent two-day watering schedule coming soon to Georgetown

GEORGETOWN (KXAN) — Georgetown City Council is moving toward making a two-day watering schedule for irrigation systems and sprinklers permanent.

City Council approved the first reading of amendments to two ordinances related to water conservation at its latest meeting. The city will hear the second reading at its April 23 meeting.

The ordinance applies to irrigation systems and sprinklers. Car washing and filling up a pool are still allowed any day of the week.

The schedule will help balance Georgetown's demand on the water system and is based on the last digit of customers' street address.

Address ends in: May water these days: 1, 5, 9 Tue. and/or Fri. 2, 4, 6, 8 Wed. and/or Sat. 0, 3, 7 Thu. and/or Sun.

The watering schedule puts a ban in place from noon to 7 p.m. each day and every Monday. Violations of the irrigation schedule may result in fines.

Georgetown will also implement a Drought Contingency Plan that will enact additional watering bans when drought conditions are more severe. This plan will call for a mandatory one-day per week watering schedule.