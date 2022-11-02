WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash in southern Williamson County Wednesday morning, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The crash took place at FM 734 (Parmer Lane) and Amberglen Boulevard. That’s close to FM 620.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred at about 6:40 a.m.

Troopers discovered a woman, who has not been identified yet, tried to run across Parmer Lane but was hit by a Chevy pickup truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The driver stayed on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, according to DPS.

One lane has been reopened for travel, the agency said.