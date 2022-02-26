PD: 2 arrested crashing, fleeing into Leander neighborhood prompting shelter-in-place alert

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — An emergency “shelter in place” message sent to some Leander-area neighborhoods early Saturday morning was out of an abundance of caution following police activity in the area.

Leander police said officers responded to the 2800 block of S. Bagdad Road to investigate a report of a suspicious individual that was possibly casing a business for robbery.

The caller told officials that the individual was seen carrying a rifle and getting in and out of a vehicle in the parking lot.

When officers arrived on scene, they approached the vehicle matching the caller’s description and the vehicle fled the area traveling northbound on S. Bagdad Road.

After a chase, police said the vehicle crashed into a gate at the intersection of American Trail and S. Bagdad Road.

Two suspects fled into the neighborhood on foot and were not immediately located.

The two suspects were located in Cedar Park and taken into custody by Leander police. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Dylan Gleason and arrested for evading in a vehicle and evading on foot. The passenger was identified as 19-year-old Zachary Cortes and arrested for evading on foot.

Both were taken to Williamson County Jail.

The areas that received the alert are safe.