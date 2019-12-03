Parents suing Round Rock ISD, say teacher exploited their daughter’s eating disorder for yearbook article

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The parents of a Round Rock Independent School District student are suing the district, claiming their daughter’s teacher exploited their daughter’s eating disorder for a yearbook article.
According to the lawsuit, the parents — whose names have been withheld to protect their minor daughter — say journalism teacher Theresa Proctor made their daughter, who has anorexia, the subject of an article in the school’s yearbook concerning mental illness.
The parents say they were not contacted by any school officials or faculty members to give consent to the interviews and claim their daughter stopped eating because of gossip that resulted from the article.
The couple are suing based on disability discrimination and demanding a trial by jury.
In a statement on Tuesday, RRISD said:
“We have not yet been served with the lawsuit in question, and we are unable to speak specifically to the situation due to FERPA, but are aware of the claim. What we can share is our goal is to create a safe and supportive environment for all of our students, and when issues related to our students’ well being present themselves, we take quick and appropriate action. When this allegation was brought to our attention and we investigated, we took prompt corrective action and the person is no longer employed by Round Rock ISD.”