Overturned truck closes road in southeast Williamson County

An overturned truck on F.M. 619 about 10 minutes southeast of Taylor. (Photo/Texas Department of Transportation)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers will have to find another route through southeast Williamson County after a large truck overturned.

The Texas Department of Transportation shared that F.M. 619 is closed east of F.M. 1466 because the crash “is going to take a while to clear.” This wreck happened near the Beyersville area, which is about 10 minutes southeast of Taylor.

The crash in southeast Williamson County is going to take a while to clear. FM 619 closed just east of FM 1466. Traffic being detoured to FM 1466 and CR 470. #WilCo @wilcogov pic.twitter.com/gWuQg1zjh5 — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) December 16, 2021

From the photos shared by the TxDOT office in Austin, it appears the truck carried some sort of large, cylindrical storage tank when it flipped onto its side. There are no reports right now about the wreck causing any injuries.

Drivers are detouring to F.M. 1466 and County Road 470, according to TxDOT.

KXAN will update this story once the cleanup is finished and the road reopens.