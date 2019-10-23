Overcrowded Williamson Co. animal shelter wants to find forever homes for pets this Saturday

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — If you’ve been thinking about getting a pet, this weekend could be the perfect time to make a new best friend.

The first 50 adult dogs, cats, kittens and rabbits adopted from the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter on Saturday will be free of charge.

The shelter is over capacity by 30 dogs and 30 cats, and is hosting the free adoption event in an attempt to ease overcrowding.

It says that staff and volunteers have been put under huge pressure by the number of new animals taken in recently.

The event has been made possible by A+ Federal Credit Union, which has pledged to pay for the first 50 adoptions on Oct. 26.

“In cases where shelter resources are strained, we immediately reach out to our community for help,” says Cheryl Schneider, Animal Services Director.

“If we find wonderful homes for 50 animals on Saturday, the shelter will be in a better position to serve the animals in our care.”

All dogs and cats adopted on Saturday will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and registered, given age appropriate vaccinations, and tested for FeLv (cats) or heartworms (dogs.)

You can view the shelter’s animals here.