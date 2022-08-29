WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — Is the bird the word? If you’ve ever considered adopting a feathered friend, Williamson County is the place to look.

There are currently over 40 roosters, hens, and ducks at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. The shelter is hosting a $5 adoption event to help them find new homes.

All birds, medium/large adult dogs, and adult cats are only $5 to adopt during this special. Interested adopters can schedule a priority service appointment or visit the shelter from noon until 6 p.m. daily. The special is for a limited time only.

The shelter received a call for assistance to aid over 40 animals seized from a single location earlier this month. The court awarded the animals to the shelter for adoption.

“We believe all animals deserve the opportunity to have a second chance,” said Misty Valenta, director of animal services. “Whether we are caring for a cat, dog, chicken or duck, we want to help them find a home that provides them with all they need.”

Dr. Pecker, Selena Gomeggz, and many others are ready for their new homes. Adopters can view all adoptable pets at wilcopets.org, then email adoption@wilco.org to schedule an appointment.

WCRAS is open seven days a week from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at 1855 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown.