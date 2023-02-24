Mayor of Leander Christine DeLisle said the city has asked customers to conserve water as repairs continue on an intake pipe from its water supplier.

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Leander has bumped up water restrictions to Phase 3 as repairs continue to rejoin a separated intake pipe under Lake Travis found by utility suppliers last week.

In a social media post Thursday, the city asked water customers to turn off irrigation systems and only water gardens by hand.

Leander Mayor Christine DeLisle said this is being done out of an abundance of caution ahead of warm temperatures expected next week when customers may water lawns.

Before this bump, Leander was already under Phase 2 water restrictions.

The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority supplies the water which the city distributes to customers.

BCRUA General Manager Karen Brody said the cause of the leak is still under investigation but repairs should be complete in 2-3 weeks.

This separated pipe has been an issue for BCRUA and the City of Leander before.

Last summer, underwater divers were called in to rejoin the separated pipes. That process also took a couple of weeks.

Currently, construction is underway on the system that will replace the faulty pipe and improve water reliability for BCRUA’s service areas of Cedar Park, Leander, and Round Rock.

That system is a deep-water intake and includes a new, larger pump system.

Brody said the system will cure the water woes that have plagued customers in recent years.