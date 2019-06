ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man was taken to the hospital and later died after a shooting in Round Rock Wednesday morning, police say.

Round Rock Police Department Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 1900 block of Provident Lane, which is southeast of the intersection of Tiger Trail and Sunrise Road.

Police say a woman is in custody and they believe the situation was “domestic in nature.” Police say there is no danger to the public.