WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said one person died in a crash off U.S. Highway 183 in the northern part of the county on Saturday afternoon.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman tweeted about the crash in the 1800 block of County Road 221 around 2:45 p.m.

The road is closed in between Highway 183 and CR 221.

