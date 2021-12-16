One of the hottest strips of road for development in the US is in Williamson County

This stretch of road north of Austin may not look like much now, but just wait. Major site selectors across the country have their eye on it. (ABJ Photo/Arnold Wells)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 17-mile stretch of US 79 in Williamson County is going to see major development in the next few years. Specifically, the area starting at Kalahari Resort and the Dell Diamond to Taylor. As Samsung gets ready to lay roots in Taylor, more companies are expected to call the area home.

“The first real big development that took place around there was Dell Diamond about 20 years ago. But since then, you’ve seen a lot of different things pop up, from mixed use sites, to retail and restaurants,” said Justin Sayers with the Austin Business Journal. “But now with the Samsung news, a lot of developers are expecting that stretch of highway to just grow like crazy, just with companies that are looking for cheap land available land, and you know, proximity to the the booming Austin Metro.”

